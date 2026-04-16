Pag-IBIG, CHEd give SUCs huge boost

The project is a strategic partnership between the fund and CHEd intended to expand affordable housing options for the academic community.

Under the Rental Housing Construction Loan program, state universities and colleges can access financing at a subsidized interest rate of 3 percent per annum for the first 10 years.

The loans are payable over a 30-year period.

Also, the funds are earmarked for the development of rental facilities located within or near campuses to serve students, teachers and non-teaching personnel.