Ormoc launches traveling library for barangay readers

“This is the fastest way to engage the children,” Torres-Gomez said. “We need to bring the books nearer to the people. We want them to touch the book, read the book.”

She added that the collection was curated based on students’ preferences, with learners submitting wish lists of books they want to read.

The mobile library will stay in each barangay for about a week before moving to the next area.

Torres-Gomez said the city plans to expand the initiative by deploying up to three traveling libraries to serve Ormoc’s 85 barangays.

Angara lauded the program, saying that strengthening foundational literacy is key to improving education outcomes.

“By prioritizing the foundational literacy, we have already won half the battle in securing a brighter future for our students,” he said.

“By reaching the farthest barangays of Ormoc, this initiative brings the joy of reading directly to the doorsteps of our learners,” he added.