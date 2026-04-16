Ormoc launches traveling library for barangay readers

ORMOC CITY — The city government has launched a traveling library to bring books closer to communities and encourage reading among children during the summer break.
Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez said the “Ormoc City Traveling Library” aims to sustain learning outside the classroom by delivering books directly to barangays.
The mobile library, consisting of a truckload of books, will rove across villages to promote a culture of reading, particularly among young learners.
The project was launched Tuesday as part of activities for the National Schools Press Conference 2026, hosted by the city government from 13 to 17 April 2026. Education Secretary Sonny Angara led the opening.
“This is the fastest way to engage the children,” Torres-Gomez said. “We need to bring the books nearer to the people. We want them to touch the book, read the book.”
She added that the collection was curated based on students’ preferences, with learners submitting wish lists of books they want to read.
The mobile library will stay in each barangay for about a week before moving to the next area.
Torres-Gomez said the city plans to expand the initiative by deploying up to three traveling libraries to serve Ormoc’s 85 barangays.
Angara lauded the program, saying that strengthening foundational literacy is key to improving education outcomes.
“By prioritizing the foundational literacy, we have already won half the battle in securing a brighter future for our students,” he said.
“By reaching the farthest barangays of Ormoc, this initiative brings the joy of reading directly to the doorsteps of our learners,” he added.