Nueva Ecija police arrest 8, seize drugs, contraband

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Police operations across Nueva Ecija on 15 April resulted in the arrest of eight individuals and the seizure of illegal drugs, firearms, and untaxed cigarettes worth over ₱186,000.

The Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO) said operatives from Santa Rosa, Lupao, and Talavera municipal police stations arrested three drug suspects and confiscated 5.8 grams of suspected shabu valued at ₱39,440.