Nueva Ecija police arrest 8, seize drugs, contraband

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Police operations across Nueva Ecija on 15 April resulted in the arrest of eight individuals and the seizure of illegal drugs, firearms, and untaxed cigarettes worth over ₱186,000.
The Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO) said operatives from Santa Rosa, Lupao, and Talavera municipal police stations arrested three drug suspects and confiscated 5.8 grams of suspected shabu valued at ₱39,440.
Warrant service operations led to the arrest of five more individuals facing charges, including violations of the Omnibus Election Code, grave threats, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, physical injuries, and theft.
Authorities also confiscated and received voluntarily surrendered items, including 52 reams of assorted cigarettes worth ₱22,400 and two loose firearms turned over under the Balik-Baril Program.
In a separate operation in General Tinio, one individual was arrested for selling untaxed cigarettes. Police seized 288 reams of illegal products valued at ₱124,750.
Ritchie Claravall, provincial director, said the operations reflect the police force’s continued efforts to enforce the law.
“We will sustain our aggressive operations to ensure peace, order, and economic stability in the province,” he said.