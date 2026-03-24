14 nabbed in Nueva Ecija anti-drug, law enforcement ops

On the same day, seven wanted persons were also arrested across the province for various offenses.

Police from Bongabon and Lupao served arrest warrants for estafa, while a suspect in San Jose City was taken into custody for unjust vexation. Other arrests involved charges of reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property and slight physical injuries, as well as violations of Presidential Decree 705 and Republic Act 9165.

All suspects are now in police custody pending proper disposition.

“We’re working nonstop to clear illegal drugs out of our neighborhoods and make sure our streets are safe for families,” said Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office director Col. Ritchie R. Claravall.

“Every arrest counts—it’s about protecting our communities and making sure those who break the law are held accountable,” he added.

The operations were conducted in line with the directive of PRO3 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Jess B. Mendez to intensify the campaign against crime under the Philippine National Police’s program, “Bagong PNP Para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman.”