14 nabbed in Nueva Ecija anti-drug, law enforcement ops

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Police in Nueva Ecija arrested 14 individuals in a series of anti-drug and law enforcement operations on 23 March, targeting high-value suspects and wanted persons, according to the Police Regional Office 3.
Seven suspects were apprehended in anti-illegal drug operations, including two identified as high-value individuals.
A 43-year-old Pampanga resident was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Parcutela, Gapan City, where authorities seized 57 grams of shabu valued at P387,600.
Another high-value suspect, a job order employee of a local government unit, was arrested by operatives in San Jose City.
Five more suspects were arrested in separate operations in Cabanatuan City and General Tinio, with police confiscating an additional 3.75 grams of shabu worth P26,996.
On the same day, seven wanted persons were also arrested across the province for various offenses.
Police from Bongabon and Lupao served arrest warrants for estafa, while a suspect in San Jose City was taken into custody for unjust vexation. Other arrests involved charges of reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property and slight physical injuries, as well as violations of Presidential Decree 705 and Republic Act 9165.
All suspects are now in police custody pending proper disposition.
“We’re working nonstop to clear illegal drugs out of our neighborhoods and make sure our streets are safe for families,” said Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office director Col. Ritchie R. Claravall.
“Every arrest counts—it’s about protecting our communities and making sure those who break the law are held accountable,” he added.
The operations were conducted in line with the directive of PRO3 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Jess B. Mendez to intensify the campaign against crime under the Philippine National Police’s program, “Bagong PNP Para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman.”