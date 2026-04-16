“No need to fear”: Rizal Police Chief appeals to motorists

Rizal police provincial director P/Col. Eleazar Barber appealed to the motorists not to be afraid of policemen manning checkpoints if they don't do anything wrong.
"We know that the checkpoint is one of our anti-criminality interventions. But we are saying that it is a regular thing that we do to the police. They should not be afraid because this is for their safety," Barber told members of the PaMaMariSan-Rizal Press Corps during a courtesy call on Tuesday, 14 April.
"So if you see a checkpoint, as long as you are not doing anything wrong, you should not be afraid. What we are afraid of are the criminals. Our checkpoint is for the benefit and safety of everybody," the Rizal police chief added.
Barber likewise assured the public that the office's anti-illegal gambling drive is not just a ningas cogon.
"With regard to the anti-illegal gambling operations, we have apprehended many people. As you know, our activities in anti-illegal gambling are continuous," Barber said.
"That is part of our eight-focus initiative. This is what we are looking at. Anti-illegal gambling is already there in all our places," the Rizal police chief added.