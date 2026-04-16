“No need to fear”: Rizal Police Chief appeals to motorists

Rizal police provincial director P/Col. Eleazar Barber appealed to the motorists not to be afraid of policemen manning checkpoints if they don't do anything wrong.

"We know that the checkpoint is one of our anti-criminality interventions. But we are saying that it is a regular thing that we do to the police. They should not be afraid because this is for their safety," Barber told members of the PaMaMariSan-Rizal Press Corps during a courtesy call on Tuesday, 14 April.