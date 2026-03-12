Rizal PNP holds send-off ceremony for personnel serving special poll in Antipolo

The Rizal Police Provincial Office (Rizal PPO) on Thursday held a send-off ceremony of security forces and resources tasked with maintaining order and safety for the upcoming special election in the second district of Antipolo City.
The said ceremony aims to officially prepare the Rizal PPO personnel who will provide security and support to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to ensure a smooth, safe, and peaceful conduct of the election.
Representatives from various government agencies, law enforcement units such as the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, and stakeholders attended the activity to show their solidarity and cooperation to ensure a clean, honest, and orderly election process.
Personnel of the Rizal PPO and partner units will be deployed to various voting centers, precincts, and Comelec checkpoints. Others will serve as the quick reaction team, special weapons and tactics, route security, and reactionary standby support force to immediately respond to any situation that may affect the orderliness of the elections.
In his message, Provincial Election Supervisor Atty. Arnulfo Pioquinto expressed his gratitude to all agencies and individuals who continue to support the preparations for the elections.
Also highlighted in the activity was the blessing of security forces and equipment, serving as a symbol of prayer for their safety and success in the upcoming elections.