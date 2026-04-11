8 nabbed in Rizal anti-illegal gambling ops

Confiscated from their possession were various gambling paraphernalia, including calculators, notebooks, ballpens, betting receipts (lastillas), plastic containers, a shoulder bag, and cash amounting to P3,415.

Earlier that same day, at about 6 p.m., operatives of the Teresa Municipal Police Station, acting on a report from a concerned citizen, conducted a prompt response operation at the ground floor of a residence in Barangay Dulumbayan, Teresa, Rizal.

This resulted in the arrest of one suspect identified by the alias Jose, who was reportedly engaged in illegal numbers game activities.

Recovered from the suspect were betting stubs (lastillas), receipts with written bet numbers, a ballpen, a sling bag, and cash amounting to P40.

All arrested individuals are now under police custody, while appropriate charges for violation of Presidential Decree No. 1602, as amended by Republic Act No. 9287, are being prepared for filing in court.

Rizal Police Provincial Director Eleazar Barber Jr. commended the operating units for their swift and coordinated actions, emphasizing the office’s firm stance against all forms of illegal gambling.

“We will continue to strengthen our intelligence-driven operations to ensure that those engaged in illegal activities are held accountable. Community cooperation remains vital in sustaining peace and order,” Barber said.