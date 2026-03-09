PNP reshuffle names Marantan as Calabarzon police chief

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Monday ordered another round of reorganization, assigning three ranking police officials to new posts.

In an order dated 9 March, Nartatez designated Police Brig. Gen. Hansel Marantan, head of the Highway Patrol Group (HPG), as the new director of the Police Regional Office Calabarzon (PRO-4A).

Marantan replaced Brig. Gen. Paul Kenneth Lucas, who was appointed director of the Special Action Force (SAF).

Taking Marantan’s place as HPG director is Brig. Gen. Jessie Tamayao, the current executive officer of the Directorate for Police Community Relations (DPCR).

Lucas, meanwhile, replaced outgoing SAF Director Maj. Gen. Mark Pespes, who is set to retire later this month.

Nartatez said the reorganization took effect Monday.