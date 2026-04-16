Makati cops nab 4 in illegal gambling bust, seize unlicensed firearm

Police in Makati arrested four individuals engaged in illegal gambling and recovered an unlicensed firearm during a routine patrol in Barangay Tejeros Wednesday night.
The suspects—identified only by their aliases “Jomar,” 27; “Jose,” 46; “Joshua,” 19; and “Julius,” 22—were caught playing cara y cruz in a public area.
Police said the group was immediately subjected to a warrantless arrest after officers witnessed the illegal gambling activity.
Confiscated from the scene were bet money amounting to ₱1,150 and three one-peso coins used as game pieces.
During the procedural search, authorities discovered a Caliber .32 revolver loaded with two live rounds inside the sling bag of “Jomar.”
The suspect failed to show any permit for the weapon, prompting additional charges.
They are set to face complaints for violating Presidential Decree 1602 on illegal gambling, while “Jomar” will also be charged under the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.