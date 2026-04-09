Illegal firearms seized

Police arrested two men in separate operations for illegal possession of firearms, including a suspect caught with a suppressed weapon at a checkpoint. The first arrest occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. along Pulong Kendi Street in Barangay Sta. Ana. Officers on foot patrol reportedly spotted an 18-year-old man, identified as alias “Teofilo,” handling a firearm. Authorities seized a Smith & Wesson revolver and two rounds of live .38-caliber ammunition.

Later that evening, at around 8:40 p.m., a second suspect was apprehended along Maya Street in Barangay Rizal. Personnel at a police checkpoint flagged down a motorcycle driven by a 25-year-old man identified as alias “Terrence.”