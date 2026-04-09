Illegal firearms seized

Police arrested two men in separate operations for illegal possession of firearms, including a suspect caught with a suppressed weapon at a checkpoint. The first arrest occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. along Pulong Kendi Street in Barangay Sta. Ana. Officers on foot patrol reportedly spotted an 18-year-old man, identified as alias “Teofilo,” handling a firearm. Authorities seized a Smith & Wesson revolver and two rounds of live .38-caliber ammunition.
Later that evening, at around 8:40 p.m., a second suspect was apprehended along Maya Street in Barangay Rizal. Personnel at a police checkpoint flagged down a motorcycle driven by a 25-year-old man identified as alias “Terrence.”
A search of the suspect led to the recovery of an unlicensed 9mm Intratec Miami firearm equipped with a suppressor, one magazine, and five rounds of live 9mm ammunition. Police also impounded the suspect’s black Mio Sporty motorcycle. Both men face charges for violating the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.