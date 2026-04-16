SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
HEADLINES

Lebanon OFWs seek return clearance

Five OFWs from Lebanon arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.
Five OFWs from Lebanon arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3. Photo from the Department of Migrant Workers
Published on

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Lebanon have called on the government to issue them Overseas Employment Certificates (OEC) that would allow them to briefly return home without being barred from returning to their jobs abroad.

In an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s Usapang OFW, the overseas Filipinos emphasized that while repatriation remains an option under the heightened alert levels, many of them are not seeking a permanent return.

Five OFWs from Lebanon arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.
16 OFWs flee Lebanon conflict

“We really don’t plan to go home for good because we’re okay here. What we’re asking is to be given OECs again. We just want to take a short break and be able to return here [to Lebanon],” Catalina Lampago said.

Lampago, a househelp in Naccache, Antelias, who has worked in Lebanon for 23 years, and Jenny Lemosnero, a caregiver based in Nabatieh, South Lebanon, said they enjoy stable employment and fair working conditions.

They asked Usapang OFW to relay their plea to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Both assured that they remained safe despite the ongoing attacks by Israel on Lebanon.

Five OFWs from Lebanon arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.
16 repatriated OFWs from Lebanon arrive in Manila

While the sound of warplanes could occasionally be heard, they said not all areas of Lebanon were affected. Some workers have relocated to other places in the country as a precaution, but this did not mean losing their jobs.

They also highlighted that their employers continue to treat them well, with salaries and benefits consistently provided.

overseas Filipino workers (OFWs)
Overseas Employment Certificates
OFWs in Lebanon

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph