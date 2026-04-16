Lebanon OFWs seek return clearance

“We really don’t plan to go home for good because we’re okay here. What we’re asking is to be given OECs again. We just want to take a short break and be able to return here [to Lebanon],” Catalina Lampago said.

Lampago, a househelp in Naccache, Antelias, who has worked in Lebanon for 23 years, and Jenny Lemosnero, a caregiver based in Nabatieh, South Lebanon, said they enjoy stable employment and fair working conditions.

They asked Usapang OFW to relay their plea to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Both assured that they remained safe despite the ongoing attacks by Israel on Lebanon.