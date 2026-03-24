16 OFWs flee Lebanon conflict

It was the second batch of OFWs from Lebanon who have been safely repatriated despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The repatriation was led by Labor Attaché Adam Musa of the Migrant Workers Office in Lebanon, in coordination with Ambassador Marlowe Miranda of the Philippine Embassy and Welfare Officer Windeline Marquez of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

It was part of the government’s “One Country Team” approach to ensure the safe return of Filipinos affected by the conflict.

Upon arrival, the repatriates were met by DMW representatives led by Assistant Secretary Ma. Regina Angela Galias, along with personnel from the OWWA and the Manila International Airport Authority medical team.

They were provided medical and financial assistance, transportation support for those returning to their provinces, and temporary accommodation.