Lawmaker to media: Drop 'obsolete' anti-nuclear narrative

"The story there, the local media is not covering it," he said. "We have turned a new page, the story has changed, but our local media cannot keep up. I hope you wake up; our country needs this."

Cojuangco, who chairs the House Special Committee on Nuclear Energy and principally sponsored the recently enacted Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act, expressed frustration over what he perceives as a media double standard.

He argued that reporters are quick to question the safety of nuclear energy but remain virtually silent on the proven health hazards of coal pollution, which currently fuels nearly 62 percent of the Philippines' electricity generation.

"How many thousands of Filipinos, of Bataeños, have gotten sick from pollution and died early because of disease? You in the media do not cover that," Cojuangco said.



"But one move for nuclear, you immediately question the safety. I hope you also question other energy sources," he added. "The same standard as you are setting for nuclear, please apply it to all other energy sources."

However, media scrutiny of the country's nuclear ambitions stems from significant opposition by independent scientists and civil society. Geologists have repeatedly warned against reviving the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant due to its proximity to the Lubao Fault and the potentially active Mount Natib.

Additionally, Catholic bishops recently issued a pastoral letter opposing Cojuangco's proposed plant in Pangasinan, citing risks of irreversible harm and a lack of long-term radioactive waste solutions.

Dismissing these concerns, the lawmaker warned the press that maintaining opposition to nuclear energy is effectively consenting to the continued use of deadly fossil fuels.



"What this means is that if you do not choose nuclear, you agree that more people will get hurt, get sick, and die early," he said.

Calling nuclear power a "cure for poverty," Cojuangco urged the media to drop its biases and recognize the technology's potential to attract massive investments, create millions of jobs, and permanently solve the country's energy crisis.