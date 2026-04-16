Ejercito seeks probe into sugar importation amid oversupply

The resolution cited data showing that as of March 2026, physical sugar stocks reached 668,405 metric tons, up from 568,871 metric tons in the same period last year.

Refined sugar supply also rose to 506,804 metric tons, a 38.77 percent increase year-on-year, raising concerns of oversupply in the domestic market.

It also noted that for Crop Year 2025–2026, estimated foregone revenue from sugar and molasses has reached ₱12.8 billion after 25 weeks.

Ejercito said the proposed inquiry aims to protect local farmers from the effects of market volatility, declining prices, and excessive importation.