Ejercito seeks probe into sugar importation amid oversupply

Senate Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito has filed a resolution seeking an inquiry into the alleged over-importation of sugar and its impact on local farmers.
Under Senate Resolution No. 369, Ejercito called on the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform to examine how importation policies, particularly timing and volume, have contributed to declining farmgate prices and reduced income for farmers and mill workers.
“Nakakaalarma na ang labis at hindi tamang timing ng importation dahil naaapektuhan nito ang ating mga magsasaka at manggagawa sa asukal. Kaya dapat itong agarang tutukan at ayusin na,” he said.
Ejercito stressed the need to revisit existing importation policies to ensure they address current challenges and support the long-term sustainability of the sugar industry.
The resolution cited data showing that as of March 2026, physical sugar stocks reached 668,405 metric tons, up from 568,871 metric tons in the same period last year.
Refined sugar supply also rose to 506,804 metric tons, a 38.77 percent increase year-on-year, raising concerns of oversupply in the domestic market.
It also noted that for Crop Year 2025–2026, estimated foregone revenue from sugar and molasses has reached ₱12.8 billion after 25 weeks.
Ejercito said the proposed inquiry aims to protect local farmers from the effects of market volatility, declining prices, and excessive importation.