Jollibee secures Korean hot pot chain

Jollibee Foods Corporation has secured regulatory approval in South Korea for its planned acquisition of a major hot pot chain, marking a step forward in its push to expand its presence in the region.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission approved the acquisition by Jolli-K Co., Ltd., the company’s 70 percent-owned subsidiary, of All Day Fresh Co., Ltd., which operates “Shabu All Day,” the largest all-you-can-eat hot pot restaurant chain in Korea.