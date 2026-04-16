Jollibee clears hurdle in Korea expansion deal

The acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy to build a stronger foothold in South Korea, following earlier investments in the market, including its coffee business expansion.

“FTC approval moves us closer to completing the transaction, and our team is focused on a smooth close and integration. Shabu All Day is a strong operational fit for our Korea platform, with a proven format and clear levers to support continued expansion—while maintaining the brand’s quality and guest experience,” said Richard Shin, Jollibee Group International CEO and global chief financial and risk officer.

Once finalized, the deal is expected to deliver returns within two to three years, supported by the brand’s scalable business model and established market position.

The latest move signals the company’s continued focus on international growth, with South Korea seen as a key market for expanding its portfolio of high-performing brands.