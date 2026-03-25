Jollibee Group to switch off lights in 5,354 sites for Earth Hour

The Jollibee Group will switch off non-essential lights in a record 5,354 stores and facilities worldwide for Earth Hour 2026, marking its largest participation to date.
The company said the initiative will cover 17 brands across multiple countries, as part of global efforts to promote energy conservation and address climate change.
Earth Hour, now on its 20th year, is a global campaign encouraging individuals and organizations to turn off non-essential lights as a symbol of collective environmental responsibility.
“As a global organization spanning multiple continents, countries, and time zones, we value initiatives that unite us as one Jollibee Group. Our participation in Earth Hour reflects our belief that collective action across thousands of locations can create meaningful momentum for environmental responsibility,” said Pepot Miñana, the company’s global chief sustainability and public affairs officer.
“Guided by our Joy for Tomorrow sustainability agenda, we will continue taking part in global initiatives that encourage responsible use of energy and strengthen our commitment to treating the world responsibly,” he added.
The company said its participation aligns with its “Joy for Tomorrow” sustainability program, which focuses on reducing carbon emissions and promoting responsible use of resources.
Participating brands include Jollibee, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Tim Ho Wan, Smashburger, Chowking, Red Ribbon, Highlands Coffee, Milksha, Greenwich, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Yonghe King, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters and Tiong Bahru Bakery.