Illegal gamblers collared

Police arrested four men for illegal gambling and recovered an unlicensed firearm during a routine patrol in Barangay Tejeros on Wednesday night. The suspects, identified as alias Jomar, alias Jose, alias Joshua and alias Julius, were apprehended after officers reportedly caught them playing cara y cruz, an illegal coin-tossing game, in a public area.
Officers conducted a warrantless arrest after witnessing the activity. Police confiscated P1,150 in bet money and three 1-peso coins used as game pieces. During a subsequent search, authorities said they found a .32-caliber revolver loaded with two rounds of live ammunition inside a sling bag belonging to Jomar. Police said the suspect could not provide a permit for the weapon.
All four suspects face complaints for violating Presidential Decree 1602, which prohibits illegal gambling. Jomar faces an additional charge for violating the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.