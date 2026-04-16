Illegal gamblers collared

Police arrested four men for illegal gambling and recovered an unlicensed firearm during a routine patrol in Barangay Tejeros on Wednesday night. The suspects, identified as alias Jomar, alias Jose, alias Joshua and alias Julius, were apprehended after officers reportedly caught them playing cara y cruz, an illegal coin-tossing game, in a public area.

Officers conducted a warrantless arrest after witnessing the activity. Police confiscated P1,150 in bet money and three 1-peso coins used as game pieces. During a subsequent search, authorities said they found a .32-caliber revolver loaded with two rounds of live ammunition inside a sling bag belonging to Jomar. Police said the suspect could not provide a permit for the weapon.