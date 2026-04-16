4 nabbed for illegal gambling in Makati

The apprehended individuals were identified by their aliases as Jomar, 27; Jose, 46; Joshua, 19; and Julius, 22.

The incident began when patrolling officers from Sub-Station 1 chanced upon the group engaged in an illegal game of "cara y cruz" in a public space.

Upon approaching the group and effecting a warrantless arrest, officers recovered bet money in various denominations totaling P1,150 along with three one-peso coins used as flippers.

Following the initial arrest, a mandatory procedural search was conducted on the suspect known as Jomar, which led to the discovery of a caliber .32 revolver loaded with two live ammunitions concealed inside a black sling bag.

When asked for legal documentation for the weapon, the suspect failed to present any valid permits.

All four suspects were brought to the police station for proper documentation and were subsequently taken to the Palanan 24/7 Health Care Facility for medical examination.

They are facing charges for violation of Presidential Decree 1602 (Illegal Gambling), while Jomar faces additional charges for violation of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act). NEIL ALCOBER