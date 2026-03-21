DA sees steady food supply amid oil crisis

Rice continues to anchor overall food security, with the National Food Authority (NFA) maintaining around 400,000 metric tons of buffer stock—enough to cover national consumption for about 10 days. This is reinforced by peak harvest season and incoming imports.

To manage prices, the Department of Agriculture (DA) is intensifying market interventions, including closer monitoring of rice prices and evaluating possible caps on imported rice. State-linked firms such as Food Terminal Inc. and Planters Products Inc. have also been directed to provide more affordable options.

Supply conditions for other commodities remain favorable. Vegetable output is supported by the current harvest cycle, while pork supply is sustained by both imported stocks in cold storage and a recovering local swine population. Seasonal production of corn, sugar, and onions is also helping maintain adequate supply levels.

Still, officials acknowledged that higher oil prices—driven by tensions in the Middle East—could affect logistics costs. “In general, prices should be stable although there might be some slight increases due to higher freight and transport cost,” Tiu Laurel said.

Assistant Secretary Genevieve Guevarra added that the government’s P20 rice initiative will remain in place until June 2028, as directed by Ferdinand Marcos Jr.. “It is also President Marcos’ directive to ensure rice sold under this program are good quality grains bought from local producers,” she said.