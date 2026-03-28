Iloilo City assures stable fuel, LPG supply for April

ILOILO CITY—Residents and businesses can expect stable fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply for April, Mayor Raisa Treñas assured on Saturday.
Following consultations with fuel and LPG stakeholders, Treñas said the city has enough supply to meet both household and commercial demand, with no anticipated disruptions despite ongoing national energy concerns.
“Our stakeholders have assured us that there is no reason for concern regarding supply, and they continue to provide service to ensure that households and businesses receive what they need,” she said.
The mayor also reminded residents to avoid panic buying or hoarding, emphasizing that current stocks are sufficient. She added that the city government will provide regular updates to keep the public informed.
Treñas said Iloilo City continues to coordinate closely with energy partners to ensure reliable access to fuel and LPG.
“Rest assured that your city government is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to take proactive steps to protect the welfare of every Ilonggo,” she added.