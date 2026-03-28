Iloilo City assures stable fuel, LPG supply for April

ILOILO CITY—Residents and businesses can expect stable fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply for April, Mayor Raisa Treñas assured on Saturday.

Following consultations with fuel and LPG stakeholders, Treñas said the city has enough supply to meet both household and commercial demand, with no anticipated disruptions despite ongoing national energy concerns.

“Our stakeholders have assured us that there is no reason for concern regarding supply, and they continue to provide service to ensure that households and businesses receive what they need,” she said.