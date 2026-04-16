How to pack the forever 7-kg bag: A ‘mother packer’s’ ultimate guide

So when Hoka released Mach 7, I checked it out, gave it a treadmill test at the brand’s One Ayala Makati store, and I found it very stable even when I ran at high speeds — even if it has elevated platform soles that give extra height. It is very “cloud dancer”— the color of the year. The color and the style are flexible enough to have the shoes match all clothes in my luggage — even dressy evenings in Paris. The Mach 7 is so light on the feet that I almost feel barefooted; even its chunky heel is so light, while its mesh upper gives just the right ventilation — not too warm for a summer stroll; not too cool to make my feet shake in winter.

Only running shoes can withstand all my travel demands, including long and injury-free walks over snow. I once wore winter boots and while I didn’t slip, I had very painful calluses and scratches after long walks, which took a toll on my mobility in the following days.

Though shoelaces are generally not bothersome among running shoes in general, I still hide them so I don’t have to think about them getting untied or untangled in the middle of nowhere.

With shoes being the least of my worries, I could focus on other things like guarding our bags from thieves, keeping an eye on my kids or truly enjoying the views and the moment.

Pack multifunctional clothes and toiletries

Since traveling is for happiness, choose to be happy first before the sacrifice. Pack first your most favorite things, then just edit and revise your choices with lighter ones if they exceed the limit.

A big scarf or poncho can dabble as a quilt or towel. A long skirt can turn into a tube dress. As for toiletries, go for multipurpose skincare makeup like Lucas’ Papaw Ointment, an all-in-one lip and skin moisturizer and insect bite soother. Using a perfumed sunscreen, such as my kids’ favorite Belo Essentials with watermelon scent, does away with carrying another lotion or fragrance.

Instead of bringing different medicines for children and adults, there are the likes of Pelargo for cold and Ming’s Pei Pa Koa for cough, cold and sore throat that are already good for both kids and adults.

In lieu of toiletry kit and packing cubes, I use zip-lock bags to store toiletries, medicines, vitamins and clothes since these reusable bags are more compact and lighter.