Travel easy, wrinkle-free

A tried-and-tested face wash is Cetaphil or CeraVe because it soothes stressed, sensitive skin especially in warm weather, and Kiehl’s skincare for cooler climes.

Don’t forget to edit your cosmetics case. You don’t have to bring five shades of lipsticks and full-sized bottles of your fave liquid makeup. Bring along one neutral and one bright lippie, plus a lip balm (in your bag, to counter the plane’s dry air), and choose a pancake kind of foundation that won’t accidentally spill into your clothes yet offers good coverage. A recent find is Tirtir, recommended (which I bought with full trust haha) by the beauty expert at LOOK in SM The Block.

For that healthy glow, I had the quandary of bringing the powder blush I am currently obsessed with from Kiko Milano or the bouncy aura mochimo from Vice Cosmetics’ line of soft and pillowy cheek and eye products. Because the latter’s squishy blending puff comes with its own carrying case, it won over the powder one which would have had to be applied with a brush (that did not fit my pouch).

Lastly, fragrance. The best way to spritz yourself out of the kinks is with a delicious-smelling fragrance like the ones from Acca Kappa, whose White Musk has always been a favorite. Recently, however, the brand went back to its roots in introducing the Dolce Treviso, a sweet scent reminiscent of the dessert, tiramisu.

One can have a mini vacation taking a whiff of this light eau de parfum, which takes the senses to Treviso, the birthplace of tiramisu and the historic home of Acca Kappa.