In the fast fashion industry, wasteful disposable clothing culture manifests in continuously changing customers’ perspectives of acceptable styles to encourage more and earlier buying.

As a result of these planned and perceived obsolescence, the mentality that everything is disposable extends from things to people — even the influencers. Celebrities and influencers now rise and fall as fast as the brands and products they endorse.

Of course, companies have to produce more because, like everyone else, they have bills to pay, mouths to feed, operations and branding that should be sustained. The move toward a more sustainable lifestyle is up to us, consumers — by first, changing our perceptions and second, by tweaking our buying habits.

This Lenten season, let us reflect on different ways to fast in addition to food, including social media detox. After all, the times call for “fashion fasting” due to higher prices and fuel shortage because of the Middle East conflict that rages on. In the face of crises, sustainable lifestyle, such as shifting to electric vehicles that rely less on gas, is no longer a choice but a must for survival.

Fashion fasting starts with shifting one’s mindset that clothes, just because they’re thrifted or bought cheap, are disposable. If we detest single-use plastic, then we should also scorn single-use clothing, wherein clothes are discarded even if there are still many years left before these wear and tear.

Make it rewarding

Fashion fasting is indeed hard since research, such as the “Mechanism of retail therapy during stressful life events” empirical study by Kim and Chang (2023) show that “revenge consumption” or “indulging in luxury goods” has “therapeutic effect on self-esteem and subjective well-being” and can improve consumers’ mental health especially during crises like the pandemic.

But apart from being a necessary sacrifice for Lent, fashion fasting should be made rewarding as a habit.

First, there are the financial rewards. Every piece of clothing has “cost per use,” wherein its actual value is computed by dividing its retail price by the number of times it should be worn. If, for example, a pair of jeans costs P1,000 and you only wore it once, then you lose that P1,000, not only that pair of jeans. But if, for example, you were able to wear those pants for over 1,000 times, then not only have you gotten a return of investment (ROI) — you have also saved P1,000 for over 1,000 times — and that is already P1 million that you could have saved by shifting your perception and habit from single to multiple use.