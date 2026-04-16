Guiao still glad to win ‘most important championship’

Their persistence paid off, as both the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) are now mandated to remit the full five percent of their gross income to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) — a move expected to strengthen funding for national sports development.

“It wasn’t my motivation to get a position in any sports body. What’s important is you’re able to help and do your part,” Guiao said.

“If I can still help in the future, why not? But it doesn’t have to be in an official capacity.”

For Guiao, the Supreme Court ruling outweighs any title he has won in his decorated coaching career.

“For me, that victory is more important than any championship because it affects more people — athletes, coaches, and sports associations. It helps build facilities and support sports in a bigger way,” Guiao said.

“The biggest challenge was going against the Office of the President, PAGCOR and PCSO — the richest government institutions. We didn’t even have money to pay a lawyer. It’s good our lawyer stayed with us.”