Guiao still glad to win ‘most important championship’

Doing what is right has always guided Yeng Guiao — even if the rewards are not his to enjoy.
In an episode of “Off the Court,” the 67-year-old Rain or Shine head coach made it clear he never expected anything in return for the legal battle he pursued alongside his legal counsel Jun Guzman, in a bid to provide national athletes with ample funding from the government as mandated by law.
Their persistence paid off, as both the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) are now mandated to remit the full five percent of their gross income to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) — a move expected to strengthen funding for national sports development.
“It wasn’t my motivation to get a position in any sports body. What’s important is you’re able to help and do your part,” Guiao said.
“If I can still help in the future, why not? But it doesn’t have to be in an official capacity.”
For Guiao, the Supreme Court ruling outweighs any title he has won in his decorated coaching career.
“For me, that victory is more important than any championship because it affects more people — athletes, coaches, and sports associations. It helps build facilities and support sports in a bigger way,” Guiao said.
“The biggest challenge was going against the Office of the President, PAGCOR and PCSO — the richest government institutions. We didn’t even have money to pay a lawyer. It’s good our lawyer stayed with us.”
Guiao’s efforts did not go unnoticed as he was given the President’s Award by the Philippine Sportswriters Association last February.
But for him, the victory alone was more than enough, as what was important was that he did right by the athletes.
“That’s the reward — knowing it will have a positive ripple effect. But after some time, people will forget it. That’s okay,” Guiao said.
“You didn’t do it to be remembered. You did it because it was the right thing to do.”