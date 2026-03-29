Fueled by passion: Chan rallies behind Filipinos’ Olympic dream

Humble beginnings

Beyond organized competition, Chan’s connection to physical activity was deeply personal. A sense of adventure and endurance defined his youth, eventually translating into his involvement in combat sports.

“When I was young, my bike was just a BMX, and I rode it from Tagaytay to Manila,” Chan recalled. “That’s why sports is in my heart. When I got involved with kickboxing, I grew to love it — I love seeing athletes succeed.”

In this arena, Chan began to see sport as a vehicle for social change. His own training gave him a clear understanding of the struggles faced by athletes, especially those from modest backgrounds.

“Kickboxing often attracts athletes who aren’t well-off,” Chan noted, emphasizing his goal of using the sport to provide athletes a better life. “A lot of them are athlete-scholars. That is what touched my heart and drove me to devote my time to them.”

Law and sports

While sport anchored his passion, his background as a lawyer provided the tools to navigate the complex landscape of sports politics. Interestingly, his legal career wasn’t just a childhood ambition, but a journey of self-discovery.

After graduating from college at just 19, Chan worked for several years before enrolling at the Arellano University School of Law with a “trial mindset” that quickly turned into a genuine pursuit.

“I was exposed to the real world at a very young age,” Chan added.

“It wasn’t really an ambition initially, but I considered the law because I’m very good with memorization and analogies.”

The experiment became a defining chapter of his life. He finished the program in four years and passed the bar exam right on his first take.

Today, while his role at the POC offers no financial windfall — and often requires him to utilize his own personal funds — Chan finds satisfaction in the success of the Filipino athletes.

“We know we are working for free here. It is exhausting, both physically and financially,” said Chan, who handles the unenviable task of traveling for crucial overseas meetings with Tolentino, especially in the Olympic Council of Asia and the International Olympic Committee, while balancing the needs of his athletes and his young family.

But he isn’t complaining.

“It’s okay because I enjoy helping the athletes and the stakeholders.”