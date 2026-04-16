France makes reusable period products free for young women

Women under 26 with a state health insurance card, as well as women of all ages who benefit from special healthcare support due to their limited income, will be able to get their money back after buying these products in a pharmacy.

Parliament approved the measure as part of the country's social security budget for 2024.

But there was no decree to order implementation, causing anger among feminist groups and companies making the sustainable sanitary items.

A survey of 4,000 women in France in November showed one in ten used alternatives to mainstream period products such as ripped up clothes due to tight budgets, according to French charity Dons Solidaires.

France in 2016 reduced sales tax on period products from 20 percent to 5.5 percent.

In 2020, Scotland became the first country in the world to sign into law free universal access to period products in public buildings.