Born-again diapers from Japan recycler

SHIBUSHI (AFP) — Billions of dirty diapers end up buried or burned every year in Japan — more from seniors than babies — but a recycling breakthrough has given them a new lease of life, one hot mess at a time.

A pilot project, billed as a world first, reuses the main ingredient in nappies to make new ones, offering hopes to ease bloated landfill sites and respond to a growing need for adult diapers in aging Japan.