Fisheries mapping climate — threatened targets in Ilocos

Efforts to protect coastal livelihoods from climate threats are gaining ground as the National Fisheries Research and Development Institute (NFRDI) completed a series of field assessments in Ilocos to identify vulnerable fisheries and guide targeted interventions.

The initiative, conducted in Magsingal, Currimao and Pasuquin in March, combined focus group discussions and cost-benefit surveys to pinpoint key commodities and measure the risks faced by fishing communities.