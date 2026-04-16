Fisheries mapping climate — threatened targets in Ilocos

Efforts to protect coastal livelihoods from climate threats are gaining ground as the National Fisheries Research and Development Institute (NFRDI) completed a series of field assessments in Ilocos to identify vulnerable fisheries and guide targeted interventions.
The initiative, conducted in Magsingal, Currimao and Pasuquin in March, combined focus group discussions and cost-benefit surveys to pinpoint key commodities and measure the risks faced by fishing communities.
Shaping future policies
The results are expected to shape future policies aimed at sustaining production and reducing climate-related losses.
“Through the Climate Risk and Vulnerability Assessment, we aim to generate science-based data and insights that will guide our interventions, helping our fisherfolk adapt, build resilience, and secure their future in the face of a changing climate,” said NFRDI executive director Maria Theresa Mutia.
Initial findings showed that milkfish and tilapia remain priority species for aquaculture across the sites, while tuna, scad, and rabbitfish dominate capture fisheries. Other locally significant species, including shrimp, oysters, and dolphinfish, were also identified depending on the area.