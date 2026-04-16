Fisheries mapping targets climate risks in Ilocos

Efforts to protect coastal livelihoods from climate threats are gaining ground as the National Fisheries Research and Development Institute completed a series of field assessments in Ilocos to identify vulnerable fisheries and guide targeted interventions.

The initiative, conducted in Magsingal, Currimao, and Pasuquin in March, combined focus group discussions and cost-benefit surveys to pinpoint key commodities and measure the risks faced by fishing communities. The results are expected to shape future policies aimed at sustaining production and reducing climate-related losses.