Panaon Island seen as key site for fisheries, livelihood boost

Proposed aquaculture projects include bangus and rabbitfish cage culture, seaweed farming, freshwater prawn production, abalone and sea cucumber culture, and mangrove crab fattening.

Communities also proposed post-harvest and value-adding facilities such as ice plants, feed formulation equipment, squid dryers, and processing centers to improve product quality and reduce losses.

Eco-tourism initiatives were also highlighted, including floating cottages, diving services, homestays, viewing decks, and souvenir production.

Additional infrastructure proposals include markets and fish landing facilities to support local enterprises and improve economic resilience.

Agnes Balota, senior environmental specialist at the World Bank, said the project aims to enhance marine resources while improving livelihoods.

She emphasized the potential of the municipalities to develop sustainable fisheries while ensuring responsible management of coastal ecosystems.

The FishCoRe project is a seven-year program running from 2023 to 2029 with funding of about P11.42 billion.

It targets improvements in fisheries management, marine habitat rehabilitation, aquaculture modernization, and livelihood support for more than 1.15 million fisherfolk across 11 regions and 24 provinces.

The project also seeks to strengthen enforcement against illegal fishing and promote alternative livelihoods to reduce poverty and build resilience among coastal communities.