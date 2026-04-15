ECCP backs customs reform on importer fees

The (ECCP) has welcomed a new customs policy extending importer accreditation to three years, saying the move could ease business costs and improve the country’s investment appeal.
The reform, issued through a Customs Administrative Order, was implemented by the and the , and also includes lower accreditation fees for importers.
Business groups said the longer validity period reduces the frequency of renewals, cutting compliance costs and administrative workload for companies engaged in trade. The ECCP noted that such changes allow firms to focus more on operations and expansion rather than regulatory processes.
In a statement, the chamber said the policy “helps reduce administrative barriers, allowing our local industries to focus on economic productivity,” while also strengthening the Philippines’ position as an investment destination.
It added that extending accreditation and lowering fees signal efforts to make the trade environment more efficient and predictable—factors seen as critical by foreign investors.
The ECCP also commended Finance Secretary and customs authorities for pushing reforms aimed at improving transparency and competitiveness in the country’s trade system.
The group said the changes align with broader goals of promoting sustainable economic growth by streamlining procedures and encouraging business activity.