Diesel could dip P100/liter

“It looks like there’s hope. We observe five days, and we’re only in the middle of that — just three days of the market have closed so far, so there are still two days to go,” Garin said.

“The first three days have been good, but I don’t want to make any predictions yet. The trend seems to be holding at lower levels or is even declining further. Hopefully, it stays that way over the next two days so we can have another rollback next week. I just hope it won’t reverse on Thursday and Friday,” she said.

Citing the Monday to Wednesday trading at the regional benchmark, industry sources who requested anonymity said diesel prices could plunge by P18 to P20 per liter, potentially pulling prevailing pump rates further down to P86.11 to P137.11 per liter, depending on location and retailer.

Gasoline may also see a modest cut of P2 to P3 per liter, which could bring prices down to P78.57 to P112.57 per liter.

While the anticipated rollback signals some relief for motorists, actual pump prices will continue to vary across stations and locations under the country’s deregulated pricing scheme.