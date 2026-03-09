SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
‘Midnight Girls’ drops teaser trailer featuring SexBomb song

Screenshot: Midnight Girls
The official teaser trailer for Irene Emma Villaflor’s latest film, Midnight Girls, was released Monday, 9 March, featuring the 2002 SexBomb Girls hit, Bakit Papa.

The one-minute, three-second teaser trailer introduces four Filipina entertainers in Nagoya, Japan, as they navigate harsh realities to survive.

Produced by TJAV Productions, Inc., in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures, the film features a cross-network cast: Jodi Sta. Maria and Loisa Andalio (ABS-CBN), Sanya Lopez (GMA Network), and Jane Oineza (TV5).

The teaser is available on all major social media platforms. Midnight Girls is scheduled to premiere in Philippine cinemas on 13 May.

