DA Cordillera assures continued aid to farmers

She added that the agency is in constant communication with Municipal Agriculture Officers (MAOs) to identify products ready for market, while also reaching out to institutional buyers who may absorb the produce.

Dawayan emphasized that MAOs are required to submit monthly production updates within their jurisdictions. Farmers are likewise encouraged to report crop damage through local agriculture offices or the department’s official social media platforms to ensure proper documentation and assistance.

On 15 April 2026, at least 5,000 kilograms, or five metric tons, of mixed highland vegetables from Bauko, Mountain Province and Mankayan, Benguet were transported to Quezon City through a coordinated logistics effort.

The shipment was facilitated by the Episcopal Community for Renewal and Empowerment Foundation, which served as the primary link. The local government of Bauko and farmers’ cooperatives in Mankayan handled the hauling of produce, while a Kadiwa truck from Tinoc, Ifugao was used for delivery.

The cross-provincial coordination was managed by the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division of DA, which also provided fuel support for the transport.