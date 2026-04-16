DA grants loan pause for farmers

Farmers and fisherfolk burdened by rising fuel and electricity costs will be given temporary relief as the rolls out a loan payment moratorium, allowing qualified borrowers to suspend repayments for up to one year.
The measure is part of the government’s response to the ongoing energy crisis, which has pushed up production expenses across the agriculture sector. It is implemented under the Survival and Recovery (SURE) Program and follows the declaration of a State of National Energy Crisis by President .
Under the policy, eligible borrowers with existing loans may apply for deferred payments, subject to approval by partner lending institutions such as government banks, rural banks, and cooperatives. The program aims to ease immediate financial pressure while allowing producers to continue operations.
Agriculture Secretary said the initiative forms part of a broader effort to stabilize the sector amid volatile input costs.
“The loan moratorium is not a standalone measure, but part of a coordinated government effort involving financing institutions, local lending partners, and Department of Agriculture agencies working on rural resilience,” Tiu Laurel said. “We are prioritizing immediate relief while strengthening long-term access to credit so our agricultural sector remains productive and stable despite external shocks, particularly rising fuel and fertilizer costs.”
The agency noted that applications will be evaluated based on eligibility and loan status, with priority given to borrowers in good standing who are facing temporary financial strain.
For its part, ACPC Executive Director said the payment pause is designed to help sustain livelihoods during a difficult period.
“DA-ACPC programs are responsive and designed with our clients in mind,” he said. “A one-year grace period on loan payments allows farmers and fishers to prioritize their families’ needs while regaining momentum in their agricultural activities and sustaining their livelihoods.”
Officials said the program is expected to help prevent loan defaults, support rural economic activity, and maintain food production, as higher energy costs continue to ripple across the supply chain.