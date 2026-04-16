DA grants loan pause for farmers

“The loan moratorium is not a standalone measure, but part of a coordinated government effort involving financing institutions, local lending partners, and Department of Agriculture agencies working on rural resilience,” Tiu Laurel said. “We are prioritizing immediate relief while strengthening long-term access to credit so our agricultural sector remains productive and stable despite external shocks, particularly rising fuel and fertilizer costs.”

The agency noted that applications will be evaluated based on eligibility and loan status, with priority given to borrowers in good standing who are facing temporary financial strain.

For its part, ACPC Executive Director Rallen O. Verdadero said the payment pause is designed to help sustain livelihoods during a difficult period.

“DA-ACPC programs are responsive and designed with our clients in mind,” he said. “A one-year grace period on loan payments allows farmers and fishers to prioritize their families’ needs while regaining momentum in their agricultural activities and sustaining their livelihoods.”

Officials said the program is expected to help prevent loan defaults, support rural economic activity, and maintain food production, as higher energy costs continue to ripple across the supply chain.