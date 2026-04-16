DA grants farmers loan payment pause

This will be implemented under the Survival and Recovery program and follows the declaration of a state of national energy emergency by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Under the policy, eligible borrowers with existing loans may apply for deferred payments, subject to approval by the partner lending institutions such as government banks, rural banks, and cooperatives. The program aims to ease the immediate financial pressure while allowing agricultural producers to continue their operations.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the initiative is part of a broader effort to stabilize the farm sector amid volatile input costs.

“The loan moratorium is not a stand-alone measure but part of a coordinated government effort involving financing institutions, local lending partners, and Department of Agriculture (da) agencies working on rural resilience,” Laurel said.

“We are prioritizing immediate relief while strengthening long-term access to credit so our agricultural sector remains productive and stable despite external shocks, particularly rising fuel and fertilizer costs,” he said.