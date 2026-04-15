Gov’t releases P10-B farmers aid

Each qualified recipient will receive P2,325 under the program, which is funded through the 2026 national budget. The initiative focuses on small-scale producers, including rice farmers cultivating two hectares or less, as well as registered corn and sugarcane growers and municipal fisherfolk.

Provide immediate relief

The assistance comes as higher fuel prices continue to drive up operating costs in agriculture, where diesel is essential for farm machinery, irrigation systems, and fishing operations. The cash support is intended to provide immediate relief and sustain production amid ongoing price pressures.

“This financial assistance, while admittedly small, provides a lifeline for over 4.1 million Filipino farmers and fisherfolk hit hard by soaring petroleum product prices,”

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said.

Initial payouts will begin in several regions, including Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula, with authorities working to complete beneficiary lists and streamline distribution.

Increasing reliance on direct subsidies

The program highlights the government’s increasing reliance on direct subsidies to address immediate economic strain in rural areas. However, officials acknowledged that while the aid can ease short-term pressures, longer-term challenges such as high input costs, limited financing access, and climate risks, remain unresolved.

The effectiveness of the program will depend on how quickly funds reach beneficiaries and whether complementary measures are introduced to strengthen agricultural productivity over time.