DA grants P7-M aid to Nueva Ecija farmer cooperatives

The Department of Agriculture has turned over P7 million in KADIWA grants to two farmers’ cooperatives to strengthen agricultural logistics and market access.
The turnover was held on 19 March in Barangay Tunay na Bato, in coordination with the provincial government and the local government of Bongabon.
The Bongabon East Farmers and Fisheries Cooperative received P5 million, while the Canaan East Rice and Onion Producers Cooperative was granted P2 million.
The funds will be used to procure hauling vehicles and provide working capital to improve product delivery and market linkages.
The BEFFSC will acquire two hauling vehicles and expand its logistics operations, while CEROPC will procure one hauling vehicle and boost its trading capacity.
Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division representative Carmencita Nogoy said the program is expected to improve farmer-to-consumer marketing and reduce transport costs and post-harvest losses.
She added that the initiative will help create a steady market for agricultural products and contribute to food security.
Acting Provincial Agriculturist Jobeat Agliam urged stronger coordination among national agencies, local governments, and farmers to sustain food supply efforts.
CEROPC manager Leonora Almerol welcomed the assistance, saying it will enhance the cooperative’s operations.
Sen. Imee Marcos, in a message to beneficiaries, expressed support for programs aimed at helping farmers and fisherfolk, particularly amid rising fuel prices.