SB19 makes history as first Filipino act at Lollapalooza 2026

A Global Stage for P-Pop

Set to run from July 30 to August 2 in Grant Park, Chicago, Lollapalooza remains one of the largest and most influential music festivals in the world. Since its founding in 1991, it has become a cultural institution—featuring multi-genre performances across massive stages and drawing audiences from across the globe.

For SB19—composed of Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken (FELIP), and Justin—this opportunity signals a major leap forward in their international journey. Known for their powerful performances, synchronized choreography, and distinct Filipino identity, the group has steadily built a global following that now places them among the most visible Asian acts in the pop scene.

Momentum Beyond Borders

The group’s Lollapalooza debut comes on the heels of a string of international appearances that continue to elevate their profile. Most recently, SB19 performed at the D.U.N.K. showcase in Yokohama, Japan, where they surprised audiences with a collaboration alongside J-pop group BE:FIRST, debuting an unreleased track titled “Toyfriend.”

Their growing presence across global stages reflects not only their artistry but also the expanding reach of P-pop as a genre.

A New Era With “Wakas At Simula”

Amid their international milestones, SB19 is also preparing for a major musical release. The group is set to drop their sophomore album, “Wakas At Simula,” on March 27, 2026—a project that signals both an ending and a new beginning for the group’s evolving sound.

To celebrate the release, SB19 will stage a large-scale concert finale on April 18 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City, giving fans a chance to experience the new era live before they take their music to global audiences once again.

A Defining Moment for Filipino Music

SB19’s historic inclusion in Lollapalooza follows another major breakthrough for P-pop, as BINI—dubbed the Nation’s Girl Group—was recently announced as part of the lineup for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2026.

Together, these milestones represent a powerful shift: Filipino artists are no longer just participating in the global music scene—they are commanding space within it.

With SB19 set to perform on one of the biggest festival stages in the world, their journey stands as a testament to how far Filipino talent has come—and how much further it can go.

From local beginnings to global recognition, the message is clear: P-pop is here, and the world is finally listening.