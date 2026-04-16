Chinabank raises dividends alongside record 2025 profit

The bank said shareholders on record as of 30 April 2026 will receive the dividends on 14 May, with the payout translating to a dividend yield of about 4.5 percent based on the bank’s recent share price.

Strongest in the Philippine banking industry

The payout represents 27 percent of the bank’s record-high P28 billion net income in 2025. Chinabank said this performance translated to a return on equity of 15.6 percent and a return on assets of 1.6 percent, both among the strongest in the banking industry.

Interest income climbed 12 percent to P105.2 billion as loan demand strengthened across corporate and consumer segments. At the same time, a favorable funding mix helped manage the rise in interest expenses, allowing the bank to maintain a net interest margin of 4.6 percent.

Record performance

Chinabank’s record 2025 performance comes as part of a broader trend among major Philippine banks benefiting from higher interest rates. The increased dividend payout announced on Thursday highlights its capacity to return value to shareholders while maintaining capital strength.