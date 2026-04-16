Chinabank raises dividends after record 2025 profit

The Sy family-backed China Banking Corp. (Chinabank) has raised its dividend payout to shareholders, declaring a total of P7.5 billion in cash dividends following a record high earnings performance in 2025.
In a Thursday disclosure to the local bourse, the bank said its board approved a total dividend of P2.80 per share, consisting of P1.80 in regular dividends and P1.00 in special dividends, marking a 12-percent increase from last year’s P2.50 per share.
The bank said shareholders on record as of 30 April 2026 will receive the dividends on 14 May, with the payout translating to a dividend yield of about 4.5 percent based on the bank’s recent share price.
The payout represents 27 percent of the bank’s record-high P28 billion net income in 2025. Chinabank said this performance translated to a return on equity of 15.6 percent and a return on assets of 1.6 percent, both among the strongest in the banking industry.
Interest income climbed 12 percent to P105.2 billion as loan demand strengthened across corporate and consumer segments. At the same time, a favorable funding mix helped manage the rise in interest expenses, allowing the bank to maintain a net interest margin of 4.6 percent.
Chinabank’s record 2025 performance comes as part of a broader trend among major Philippine banks benefiting from higher interest rates. The increased dividend payout announced on Thursday highlights its capacity to return value to shareholders while maintaining capital strength.
Credit rating agency Moody’s also recently affirmed Chinabank’s “Baa2” investment-grade rating with a stable outlook, citing strong capitalization and sustained profitability.
The latest dividend declaration aligns with the bank’s long-standing policy of consistent shareholder returns, even amid global volatility, while signaling confidence in its earnings outlook.