Chinabank raises dividends after record 2025 profit

The Sy family-backed China Banking Corp. (Chinabank) has raised its dividend payout to shareholders, declaring a total of P7.5 billion in cash dividends following a record high earnings performance in 2025.

In a Thursday disclosure to the local bourse, the bank said its board approved a total dividend of P2.80 per share, consisting of P1.80 in regular dividends and P1.00 in special dividends, marking a 12-percent increase from last year’s P2.50 per share.