BankCom sustains growth with record profit

Bank of Commerce (BankCom) sustained its post-IPO momentum in 2025, posting a record net income of P3.54 billion, up 17 percent from P3.02 billion in 2024, driven by strong core revenues and trading gains.
In a disclosure to the local bourse on Monday, BankCom said the latest result nearly doubled its P1.80-billion earnings at the time of its 2022 listing, marking its third consecutive year of record performance since going public.
Growth was anchored on core operations, with net interest income rising 18 percent to P10.78 billion, supported by higher earnings from loans, receivables and investment securities. Total revenues climbed 17 percent to P12.61 billion.
Profitability indicators also improved. Return on equity (ROE) reached a 16-year high of 10.14 percent, while return on assets (ROA) rose to 1.28 percent, reflecting improved efficiency and stronger asset utilization.
Net interest margin expanded to 4.35 percent, the highest since 2009, as income from earning assets outpaced funding costs. Meanwhile, the bank maintained cost discipline, bringing its cost-to-income ratio down to 59 percent from 62 percent in 2024.
Asset quality remained sound, with a net non-performing loan ratio of 0.62 percent, while capital buffers stayed robust, with a capital adequacy ratio of 16.48 percent, well above regulatory requirements.
Balance sheet growth also continued. Total assets expanded by 8 percent to P286.85 billion, while loans and receivables surged 19 percent to P162.82 billion, driven by broad-based lending growth.
Deposits rose 5 percent to P223.31 billion, largely supported by current and savings accounts. The bank also tapped the capital markets, issuing P18 billion in fixed-rate bonds in February 2025 to support its funding requirements.
BankCom also declared its first-ever special dividend in 2025, bringing total payouts to P0.45 per share — up 79 percent from the previous year.