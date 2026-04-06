BankCom sustains growth with record profit

Net interest margin expanded to 4.35 percent, the highest since 2009, as income from earning assets outpaced funding costs. Meanwhile, the bank maintained cost discipline, bringing its cost-to-income ratio down to 59 percent from 62 percent in 2024.

Asset quality remained sound, with a net non-performing loan ratio of 0.62 percent, while capital buffers stayed robust, with a capital adequacy ratio of 16.48 percent, well above regulatory requirements.

Balance sheet growth also continued. Total assets expanded by 8 percent to P286.85 billion, while loans and receivables surged 19 percent to P162.82 billion, driven by broad-based lending growth.

Deposits rose 5 percent to P223.31 billion, largely supported by current and savings accounts. The bank also tapped the capital markets, issuing P18 billion in fixed-rate bonds in February 2025 to support its funding requirements.

BankCom also declared its first-ever special dividend in 2025, bringing total payouts to P0.45 per share — up 79 percent from the previous year.