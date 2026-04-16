Carolina Herrera introduces Matryoshka Pocket Bag

Crafted in Spain

Handmade in Spain, Matryoshka Pocket is shaped in Carolina Herrera’s Leather Atelier, where mastery guides every step and details define excellence. Here, craftsmanship sets the pace — slow, precise, intentional. Every fold, stitch and contour reflects the savoir faire that elevates simple gestures into timeless luxury.

Every detail of the Matryoshka Pocket makes a difference: from the contrasting topstitching that creates a clean geometry of horizontal and vertical lines, to the four stitches along its closure, aligned in perfect proportion with the stitching on the handles and the base. This play of symmetrical angles highlights the natural roundness of the leather, turning the bag into a canvas where the quality of the material and the craftsmanship behind it come through with a harmony that sets it apart.

Each bag features a functional lock plated in up to 0.5 microns of gold and individually numbered with two keys, alongside a meticulous edge — finishing process in which all its components are handcrafted. This level of precision ensures exceptional quality, durability and flawless finishes, both on the exterior and in the smallest interior details.