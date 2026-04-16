Carolina Herrera introduces Matryoshka Pocket Bag

Soft sophistication. Expressive craft. Effortless chic. Carolina Herrera (CH) proudly presents Matryoshka Pocket Bag, a new essential shaped by craftsmanship, refined simplicity and modern elegance. This season, the House places in your hands one of its most extraordinary materials:
Olivo Leather: Extraordinary by nature
Olivo leather, a leather defined by character, texture and timeless sophistication. Richly expressive with a natural, irregular grain, Olivo leather reveals depth and nuance from the very first touch. Its beauty grows with time and use, developing a patina that reflects the woman who carries it.
Elegant yet unpretentious. Simple yet substantial. Olivo leather moves with her rhythm — versatile, charismatic and quietly confident. With each gesture, it gains presence, becoming an extension of her personality and her way of being in the world.
Four pockets, one story of endless possibilities
Matryoshka Pocket is conceived as an intimate architecture of daily life. Four exquisite pockets designed to hold her many universes in one beautifully organized space:
• A discreet interior pocket for essentials.
• A charming exterior pocket, playful and instantly accessible.
• A subtle pocket that hints and hides, inviting discovery.
• A locked pocket, complete with a unique key, the guardian of her privacy.
• A spectacular design that remains discreetly chic, balancing function and refinement with effortless grace.
Crafted in Spain
Handmade in Spain, Matryoshka Pocket is shaped in Carolina Herrera’s Leather Atelier, where mastery guides every step and details define excellence. Here, craftsmanship sets the pace — slow, precise, intentional. Every fold, stitch and contour reflects the savoir faire that elevates simple gestures into timeless luxury.
Every detail of the Matryoshka Pocket makes a difference: from the contrasting topstitching that creates a clean geometry of horizontal and vertical lines, to the four stitches along its closure, aligned in perfect proportion with the stitching on the handles and the base. This play of symmetrical angles highlights the natural roundness of the leather, turning the bag into a canvas where the quality of the material and the craftsmanship behind it come through with a harmony that sets it apart.
Each bag features a functional lock plated in up to 0.5 microns of gold and individually numbered with two keys, alongside a meticulous edge — finishing process in which all its components are handcrafted. This level of precision ensures exceptional quality, durability and flawless finishes, both on the exterior and in the smallest interior details.
Women who inspire
Matryoshka Pocket is inspired by a constellation of women whose lives are rich, dynamic and beautifully distinct. Different personalities and ways of being in the world. There is the global citizen, moving with ease between cities and airports, her bag carrying the essentials that accompany her across worlds.
There is the connaisseuse, a woman who appreciates art, design and architecture, choosing pieces that blend purpose with exquisite craftsmanship and keeping her daily essentials impeccably organized.
The modern lady is urban, elegant, socially attuned, whose sophistication feels natural, fluid and effortless. And there is the businesswoman, strategic and decisive, navigating full days and constant movement with clarity and purpose.
Different women, different rhythms, different lifestyles, yet all drawn to a bag that adapts to their pace, respects their individuality, and supports a life lived with intention. Together, they reflect the spirit of Matryoshka Pocket: active, refined, beautifully balanced and always in motion.
Edie Campbell: Face of Matryoshka Pocket
English model Edie Campbell embodies the essence of the Matryoshka Pocket woman. In a series of portraits infused with color, motion, energy and intimate beauty, she reflects the many layers of modern femininity, and the spirit of a bag designed to evolve with every woman who carries it.