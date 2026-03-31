Art of the return: Mia Arcenas and ‘Silk Road to Self’

The understated statement look remains anchored in her classic, versatile silhouettes designed for the modern woman who values the art of the mix-and-match.

Texture takes center stage through crafty details like twists, knots and braids that add a tactile dimension to the fluid fabrics. To complete the narrative, statement accessories — ranging from mother of pearl earrings to belts formed from leftover fabrics and brass, provide a bold contrast. These pieces are not merely ornaments but essential extensions of the collection, designed to transition effortlessly across the wardrobe while celebrating the artisanal heritage of what is authentically and distinctly Arcenas.