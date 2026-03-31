Art of the return: Mia Arcenas and ‘Silk Road to Self’

Softness and movement converge in a poetic display of silk drapes and flowing silhouettes.
For Mia Arcenas Summer ’26, this season draws from the designer’s deeply personal period of self-reclamation this Year of the Horse, amid her shifting roles as a wife and mother.
The collection is a testament to staying true to one’s aesthetic, where clean lines are softened by playful ruffles, intricate braids and hand-cut forms that dance and flow with every step. It’s a return to the self, rendered in a palette of soft pastels and muted earthy tones that feel both grounded and ethereal.
The understated statement look remains anchored in her classic, versatile silhouettes designed for the modern woman who values the art of the mix-and-match.
Texture takes center stage through crafty details like twists, knots and braids that add a tactile dimension to the fluid fabrics. To complete the narrative, statement accessories — ranging from mother of pearl earrings to belts formed from leftover fabrics and brass, provide a bold contrast. These pieces are not merely ornaments but essential extensions of the collection, designed to transition effortlessly across the wardrobe while celebrating the artisanal heritage of what is authentically and distinctly Arcenas.