Bags that never go out of style

The Parisian fashion house, established in 1948, attracts people who appreciate minimalist accessories, states the magazine.

The brand recently opened its store in Solaire’s The Shoppes, a comfortable, chic space that features a cozy lounge with vintage-style furniture. Guests may enjoy complimentary coffee while exploring a curated “cabinet of curiosities,” composed of unique flea-market finds and specially commissioned art pieces. It is also the only store with a Pliage Library, an upgraded evolution of the signature Pliage Wall showcasing the iconic Nylon and Leather Le Pliage collections.

Part of this low-key brand’s resurgence has been its inclusion in the Emily in Paris movie where Lily Collins made the bag much more desirable to the young market. Also, popular Gen Z actors in various films have further upped the brand visibility and appeal.

Longchamp’s new Parisian-inspired home at The Shoppes at Solaire is the best way to immerse in the brand’s heritage, evolution and distinct character.

Another Parisian name that has caught style-setters’ fancy is Fleuron, a “quiet luxury” bag brand that boasts of soft yet durable leathers, classic French style and fine Italian craftsmanship.

Fleuron Paris, House of French High Leather Goods, has been seen in many a celebrity’s arm. Its call to “slow fashion” began in 2020 by the eponymously named Marine, described in the brand’s website as “a leather goods enthusiast who has 10 years of experience in the sector. His philosophy, it adds, is that of a “’New Luxury,’ where each product appears simple, pure, harmonious by the quality of its details.”

This vision is fueled by “Fleuron’s key word: intransigence. On the quality of materials sourced from excellent tanners, on the work of leather crafted by hand in the best Italian workshops and on the fair price, without intermediaries.”

Beyond quality, culture

On the local front, a homegrown brand that was born in 1992 by the family that runs the company to this day has the same vision.

FINO Leatherware has grown into a force for local accessories style with its dedication to Filipino craftsmanship. Long after many trendy hits had passed, FINO remains a classic staple for those who prefer upscale bags that can be passed on to the next generation.

The brand was founded by an enterprising who entered the market with quality leather goods that could compete with the more expensive labels from abroad.

They adopted techniques from European leather consultants, committed to premium materials, invested in modern machinery and sought local expertise in crafting the designs. Their bags and accessories are, indeed, tested by time, “made to last.”

Perhaps unknowingly, the brand became a purveyor of Philippine design sensibilities, culture and craftsmanship, over three decades hence.

It continues to lead the way with its latest design collaboration, this time with architect Royal Pineda whose Royal Atlas Bag has been drawing the eye at the FINO Leatherware store in Power Plant Mall.