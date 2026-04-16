CAAP launches digital aeronautical information system

The new system includes a centralized database compliant with the Aeronautical Information Exchange Model (AIXM), as well as electronic Aeronautical Information Publications (AIP), digital Notices to Airmen (NOTAM), charting, and flight plan management.

It will be implemented using Indra’s AviSuite AIS and Wizard Portal AIM platforms, designed to support modern aviation data systems.

Indra Philippines Inc. CEO Diego Castillejo said the company aims to support CAAP’s modernization efforts.

“We are honored to support the CAAP in advancing these critical systems. We sincerely hope this marks the beginning of a long-lasting and meaningful partnership,” he said.

CAAP said the project is a strategic investment in aviation safety and is intended to prepare the country for increasing air traffic and evolving technologies.