CAAP launches digital aeronautical information system

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has launched a new Aeronautical Information Service (AIS) system project as part of its shift to a fully digital aeronautical information management platform.
The initiative follows the procurement of a modern Aeronautical Information Management (AIM) system from Indra Group, a provider of air traffic management and digital solutions.
CAAP said the project is aimed at improving the reliability, accuracy, and timeliness of aeronautical information, supporting safer and more efficient air navigation.
“This is a major shift toward aeronautical information management, in compliance with ICAO Annex 15 standards and international best practices. This project demonstrates CAAP’s commitment to innovation, safety, efficiency, and service excellence,” said Raul Del Rosario.
The new system includes a centralized database compliant with the Aeronautical Information Exchange Model (AIXM), as well as electronic Aeronautical Information Publications (AIP), digital Notices to Airmen (NOTAM), charting, and flight plan management.
It will be implemented using Indra’s AviSuite AIS and Wizard Portal AIM platforms, designed to support modern aviation data systems.
Indra Philippines Inc. CEO Diego Castillejo said the company aims to support CAAP’s modernization efforts.
“We are honored to support the CAAP in advancing these critical systems. We sincerely hope this marks the beginning of a long-lasting and meaningful partnership,” he said.
CAAP said the project is a strategic investment in aviation safety and is intended to prepare the country for increasing air traffic and evolving technologies.