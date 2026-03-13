CAAP holds bootcamp ahead of ICAO safety audit

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) conducted a bootcamp to strengthen its preparations for the upcoming International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme.
The second phase of the bootcamp featured a more intensive program focused on reviewing and refining action plans to improve the agency’s technical compliance ahead of the ICAO audit scheduled in September 2026.
The initiative aims to ensure that Philippine aviation meets global standards for safety, efficiency and regulatory oversight.
The program was led by Sandra M.A. Susantha De Silva, former regional officer for safety implementation at the ICAO Asia and Pacific Office, who shared best practices and compliance strategies based on the experiences of other ICAO member states.
“This is more than an audit, it is a commitment to safety. Every day, millions of passengers trust the aviation system we oversee. Behind every safe flight are regulators, inspectors, and aviation professionals working together to ensure that standards are upheld. That responsibility rests with all of us,” said CAAP Director General Retired Lt. Gen. Raul Del Rosario.