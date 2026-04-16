Bugna rallies; Morris rules Verde Aces netfest

Nillama had earlier stunned top seed Tori Deocampo with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 win in the semis.

Bugna, the 15-year-old standout from Batang Onay Tennis Club in La Carlota, also dominated Deocampo, 6-2, 6-0, to capture the 16U crown at the Verde Aces and NOTA courts in the Group 2 tournament sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis Ranking.

Meanwhile, Dumaguete’s Matthew Morris matched Bugna’s feat, sustaining his title run at home last week by beating doubles partner Andrian Rodriguez twice in the boys’ division to share Most Valuable Player honors in the tournament, the second of four top-ranking junior events in a nationwide talent search organized by Palawan Pawnshop through president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Morris was in commanding form, dropping just six games across four matches. He capped his 16U campaign with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Rodriguez, then asserted his dominance anew with a 6-1, 6-0 rout in the 18U finals.

Other winners in the five-day tournament, supported by Dunlop, ICON Golf & Sports and the Palawan Group of Companies, were Theriz Zapatos of Kalibo, Drig Escobar of Bacolod City, Kate Chavez of Iloilo, and Luke Quitco of La Carlota City.

Zapatos, seeded second, upset top seed Donarose Olavides, 6-3, 6-4, to claim the girls’ 14U title, while Escobar rallied from a set down to defeat Don Olavides, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, for the boys’ crown. Chavez secured the girls’ 12U title with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Olavides.

Quitco also delivered a series of impressive performances, shocking top seed Joshua Ausan in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8, before surviving another three-set battle against Matthieu Flores, 6-4, 6-7(4), 8-1, in the semis. He then outlasted Zhyn Dupa-an in the final, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.