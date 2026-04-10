Morris, Cruspero share top honors

On the boys’ side, local bet Morris thrilled the home crowd with a commanding run, matching Cruspero’s two-title feat. He dropped just three games across four matches in the 16U division, capped by a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win over doubles partner Andrian Rodriguez in the finals.

Riding that momentum, Morris carried his form into the 18U category, crushing Hazlie Malicay, 6-2, 6-1, to share Most Valuable Player honors with Cruspero in the opening leg of the four-stage Visayan swing of the country’s longest-running talent search organized by Palawan Pawnshop under president and CEO Bobby Castro.

Pre-tournament favorite Ayl Gonzaga of Olongapo withdrew at the last minute, opening the door for emerging talents from the host city and nearby areas to shine.

Morris also teamed up with Rodriguez to capture the 18U doubles title, defeating Sky Bacongga and Malicay, 8-4. Cruspero, however, fell short of a three-title sweep as she and Isobel Alipo-on bowed to siblings Shara and Rousey Paliwag, 6-8, in a tightly contested final.

Other singles winners in the tournament hosted by Negros Oriental Governor Chaco Sagarbarria and sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis included Rousey Paliwag, Zhynaiah Gargaceran, Drig Escobar and Vanjoseph Zamora Jr.